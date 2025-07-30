CotizacionesSecciones
FGF: Fundamental Global Inc

38.30 USD 17.51 (84.22%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de FGF de hoy ha cambiado un 84.22%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 18.79, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 39.75.

Rango diario
18.79 39.75
Rango anual
14.21 39.75
Cierres anteriores
20.79
Open
20.12
Bid
38.30
Ask
38.60
Low
18.79
High
39.75
Volumen
3.184 K
Cambio diario
84.22%
Cambio mensual
90.36%
Cambio a 6 meses
86.83%
Cambio anual
44.53%
