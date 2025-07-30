Divisas / FGF
FGF: Fundamental Global Inc
38.30 USD 17.51 (84.22%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FGF de hoy ha cambiado un 84.22%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 18.79, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 39.75.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Fundamental Global Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
FGF News
- FG Nexus announces $200 million share repurchase program
- FG Nexus appoints two digital asset experts to board of directors
- Ethereum ETFs Smash $1 Billion Daily Inflow Mark, Outshine Bitcoin's $138 Million
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.47%
- Dow Surges 300 Points; American Axle & Manufacturing Posts Upbeat Earnings - American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL), BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)
- Fundamental Global files $5 billion shelf registration for ethereum strategy
- Fundamental Global files $5 billion shelf registration for ETH strategy
- Why CommScope Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 40%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL), ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)
- Align Technology Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Confluent,FormFactor And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday Pre-Market Session - Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)
- Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC), Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)
- Why LendingClub Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL), AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)
Rango diario
18.79 39.75
Rango anual
14.21 39.75
- Cierres anteriores
- 20.79
- Open
- 20.12
- Bid
- 38.30
- Ask
- 38.60
- Low
- 18.79
- High
- 39.75
- Volumen
- 3.184 K
- Cambio diario
- 84.22%
- Cambio mensual
- 90.36%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 86.83%
- Cambio anual
- 44.53%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B