ERJ: Embraer S.A
56.71 USD 0.39 (0.68%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ERJ de hoy ha cambiado un -0.68%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 56.00, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 57.07.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Embraer S.A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ERJ News
- Archer Aviation to Join eVTOL Pilot Program: How to Play the Stock?
- Fitch revisa al alza la perspectiva de Embraer a positiva, confirma calificación BBB-
- Fitch revises Embraer’s outlook to positive, affirms BBB- rating
- Lockheed Beats Market in a Month: How to Play the Stock Now?
- Boeing Opens New Defense-Focused R&D Facility: Should You Buy the Stock Now?
- Embraer Wins 100 E195-E2 Aircraft Supply Order From Avelo Airlines
- Embraer announces order of 50 E195-E2 jets to Avelo Airlines
- Avelo Airlines encarga 50 aviones Embraer E195-E2 con opciones para 50 más
- Dow Jones Leaders Amazon, Boeing Eye Buy Points, While Tesla Stock Flirts With Entry
- Northrop Secures Deal to Support E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Jets
- From Test Flights to e-Fuels: Decoding Boeing's SAF Initiatives
- IBD Stock Of The Day: Embraer Clears Buy Point After Trump Tariff Turbulence. A Big U.S. Announcement Looms.
- Embraer Signs Deal to Supply A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft to Panama
- Panama signs contract to acquire four Embraer Super Tucano aircraft
- Brazil’s Embraer trails new US ’milestone’ amid trade tensions
- With Few Airline Stocks Forming Good Charts, Consider This Alternative
- Petrobras Eyes Return to Nigeria as Leaders Strengthen Ties
- TAT Technologies: Strong Buy On Aerospace Growth (NASDAQ:TATT)
- Eve Holding: Delays eVTOL Flight Testing But Opportunity Remains (NYSE:EVEX)
- Delta Air Lines to cut all flights to US city, refunds available
- Will Boeing's Commercial Aircraft Division Maintain Its Altitude?
- Boeing Stock Gains 25% in 6 Months: Should You Buy the Stock Now?
- Archer's Midnight Aircraft Reaches New Milestone: Should You Buy?
- Lockheed to Upgrade Poland's F-16 Aircraft Fleet: How to Play the Stock?
Rango diario
56.00 57.07
Rango anual
32.26 62.09
- Cierres anteriores
- 57.10
- Open
- 56.45
- Bid
- 56.71
- Ask
- 57.01
- Low
- 56.00
- High
- 57.07
- Volumen
- 1.956 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.68%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.83%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 25.91%
- Cambio anual
- 61.75%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B