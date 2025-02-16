Divisas / CMPO
CMPO: CompoSecure Inc - Class A
19.64 USD 0.23 (1.18%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CMPO de hoy ha cambiado un 1.18%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 19.23, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 19.81.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas CompoSecure Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
19.23 19.81
Rango anual
9.25 20.14
- Cierres anteriores
- 19.41
- Open
- 19.39
- Bid
- 19.64
- Ask
- 19.94
- Low
- 19.23
- High
- 19.81
- Volumen
- 1.409 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.18%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.03%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 82.36%
- Cambio anual
- 39.99%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B