Divisas / ATNF
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
ATNF: 180 Life Sciences Corp
7.04 USD 0.57 (7.49%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ATNF de hoy ha cambiado un -7.49%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 6.29, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 7.24.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas 180 Life Sciences Corp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- D1
- W1
- MN
ATNF News
- ETHZilla begins trading under new ticker ETHZ, holds $419 million in ETH
- UnitedHealth, Cisco Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- ETHZilla (180 Life Sciences) Pivots To Ethereum Treasury Strategy (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Why KULR Technology Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 19%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Applied Materials Issues Weak Outlook, Joins Globant, Sandisk And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- 180 Life Sciences Stock Slides After-Hours As Ethereum's Decline Triggers Massive Sell-Off - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- 180 Life Sciences stock tumbles after announcing $500 million share sale
- Why Xos Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Deere, Coherent, North American Construction Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), Coherent (NYSE:COHR)
- 180 Life Sciences Extends Rally After Revealing $349 Million Ethereum Reserve - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Why Sapiens International Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 44%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC)
- Ether price near $4,861 record high amid flurry of corporate buying
- Bitcoin price today: steady at $119.3k, Ether near record high on corporate buying
- 180 Life Sciences Stock (ATNF) Rockets 80% on $350M Ethereum Purchase - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.10%
- Crude Oil Down 1%; Gevo Shares Spike Higher - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Mercury Systems Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Green Dot, Arcturus Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - AAON (NASDAQ:AAON), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)
- Dow Surges 500 Points; US Core Inflation Rises To 3.1% - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- 180 Life Sciences (ATNF) Stock Is Surging Tuesday As Ethereum Crosses $4,400: What's Going On? - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- 180 Life Sciences stock soars after revealing massive ETH holdings
- 180 Life Sciences holds 82,186 ETH valued at $349 million
- 180 Life Sciences reports $349 million ETH holdings after strategy shift
- 180 Life Sciences Skyrockets 54% In After-Hours Trading After Raising $156 Million To Buy Ethereum - Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (ARCA:ETH)
- 180 Life Sciences raises $156 million through convertible notes
Rango diario
6.29 7.24
Rango anual
0.65 17.75
- Cierres anteriores
- 7.61
- Open
- 6.85
- Bid
- 7.04
- Ask
- 7.34
- Low
- 6.29
- High
- 7.24
- Volumen
- 13.620 K
- Cambio diario
- -7.49%
- Cambio mensual
- 137.84%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 506.90%
- Cambio anual
- 297.74%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B