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- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
6
Profit Trades:
6 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
4.43 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
7.17 USD (757 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (7.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7.17 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.79
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
2 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
4 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
1.20 USD
Average Profit:
1.20 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.i
|6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.i
|7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.i
|757
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.43 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlueberryMarkets-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
🚨 EXCLUSIVE CHALLENGE: 10 SLOTS ONLY! 🚨
Don't sit on the sidelines while others claim their spot. Copying will be permanently locked as soon as the 10-investor limit is reached to ensure zero latency, zero slippage, and maximum execution precision.
🔥 THE GOAL: $80 TO $1,000
Designed specifically for investors looking to aggressively scale a small starting deposit. We trade high-probability setups focusing exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) volatility and liquidity.
🧠 100% MANUAL TRADING
Zero unpredictable EAs, zero dangerous Grid or Martingale strategies. Every position is manually analyzed, timed, and executed with strict market structure discipline.
🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT
- Max Daily Drawdown: 25%
- Hard risk controls implemented to protect equity during volatile news and market shifts.
This is your only chance to get in at the ground floor. Connect your account now before all spots are taken! 🚀
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