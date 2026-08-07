🚨 EXCLUSIVE CHALLENGE: 10 SLOTS ONLY! 🚨

Don't sit on the sidelines while others claim their spot. Copying will be permanently locked as soon as the 10-investor limit is reached to ensure zero latency, zero slippage, and maximum execution precision.

🔥 THE GOAL: $80 TO $1,000

Designed specifically for investors looking to aggressively scale a small starting deposit. We trade high-probability setups focusing exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) volatility and liquidity.

🧠 100% MANUAL TRADING

Zero unpredictable EAs, zero dangerous Grid or Martingale strategies. Every position is manually analyzed, timed, and executed with strict market structure discipline.

🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT

Max Daily Drawdown: 25%



Hard risk controls implemented to protect equity during volatile news and market shifts.



This is your only chance to get in at the ground floor. Connect your account now before all spots are taken! 🚀