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Ramy Ghnam

Gold Dynamic Growth

Ramy Ghnam
Ramy Ghnam

Ramy Ghnam

  • Professional Manual Trader & Market Analyst at  Independent Financial Markets Trader
  • Lebanon
  • 153
Professional Manual Trader | Discipline & Consistency
Welcome! With over 2 years of hands-on active trading experience in the financial markets, I focus on delivering consistent, long-term capital growth through strictly disciplined manual execution.
Why Copy This Signal?
0 reviews
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
JustMarkets-Live3
1:200

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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
151
Profit Trades:
65 (43.04%)
Loss Trades:
86 (56.95%)
Best trade:
139.88 USD
Worst trade:
-168.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 763.47 USD (73 609 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 805.61 USD (60 538 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (278.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
278.84 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.23
Long Trades:
79 (52.32%)
Short Trades:
72 (47.68%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
6.34 USD
Average Profit:
42.51 USD
Average Loss:
-21.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-133.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-428.58 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
341.03%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
197.51 USD
Maximal:
428.58 USD (49.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.m 119
US100.std 32
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.m 724
US100.std 234
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.m 13K
US100.std -113
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +139.88 USD
Worst trade: -168 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +278.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -133.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "JustMarkets-Live3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Welcome to Gold Dynamic Growth Signal

Gold Dynamic Growth is a high-precision, discretionary manual trading signal designed for steady equity growth with active capital preservation.

Strategy & Risk Parameters:

  • 100% Pure Manual Execution: Trades are strictly analyzed and executed based on price action, major dynamic support/resistance levels, and market sentiment on XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Strict Risk Controls: Every position is protected with a defined Stop Loss. Zero Martingale, Zero Unmanaged Grids, Zero High-Risk Averaging.

  • Capital Preservation First: Primary focus is maintaining low, healthy drawdown while taking high-probability trade setups.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher is recommended for smooth volume allocation.

  • VPS Hosting: Using a low-latency VPS is strongly advised to eliminate execution slippage and latency gaps.

  • Capital Matching: Maintain proportional equity relative to this account to mirror performance accurately.

Subscribe today to join a disciplined, long-term growth journey. Feel free to contact me via MQL5 chat if you have any questions!


No reviews
2026.08.07 12:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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