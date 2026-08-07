Subscription will be enabled when trading starts
- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.m
|119
|US100.std
|32
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.m
|724
|US100.std
|234
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.m
|13K
|US100.std
|-113
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "JustMarkets-Live3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Welcome to Gold Dynamic Growth Signal
Gold Dynamic Growth is a high-precision, discretionary manual trading signal designed for steady equity growth with active capital preservation.
Strategy & Risk Parameters:
-
100% Pure Manual Execution: Trades are strictly analyzed and executed based on price action, major dynamic support/resistance levels, and market sentiment on XAUUSD (Gold).
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Strict Risk Controls: Every position is protected with a defined Stop Loss. Zero Martingale, Zero Unmanaged Grids, Zero High-Risk Averaging.
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Capital Preservation First: Primary focus is maintaining low, healthy drawdown while taking high-probability trade setups.
Recommendations for Subscribers:
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher is recommended for smooth volume allocation.
-
VPS Hosting: Using a low-latency VPS is strongly advised to eliminate execution slippage and latency gaps.
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Capital Matching: Maintain proportional equity relative to this account to mirror performance accurately.
Subscribe today to join a disciplined, long-term growth journey. Feel free to contact me via MQL5 chat if you have any questions!