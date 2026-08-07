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- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
80
Profit Trades:
43 (53.75%)
Loss Trades:
37 (46.25%)
Best trade:
1 090.38 USD
Worst trade:
-594.13 USD
Gross Profit:
9 240.67 USD (16 800 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 192.68 USD (14 651 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (1 628.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 628.61 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
50 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.44
Long Trades:
51 (63.75%)
Short Trades:
29 (36.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
13.10 USD
Average Profit:
214.90 USD
Average Loss:
-221.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-1 687.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 687.20 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
781.31 USD
Maximal:
2 392.20 USD (46.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.st
|80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.st
|1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.st
|2.1K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 090.38 USD
Worst trade: -594 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 628.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 687.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SkyrissSecurities-Trade" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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