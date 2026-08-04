- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
25
Profit Trades:
8 (32.00%)
Loss Trades:
17 (68.00%)
Best trade:
2.26 USD
Worst trade:
-7.26 USD
Gross Profit:
7.32 USD (368 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17.40 USD (1 050 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (2.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.78 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.22
Trading activity:
15.38%
Max deposit load:
51.16%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
41 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
10 (40.00%)
Short Trades:
15 (60.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.42
Expected Payoff:
-0.40 USD
Average Profit:
0.92 USD
Average Loss:
-1.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-5.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.26 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-16.80%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.08 USD
Maximal:
10.08 USD (16.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.80% (10.08 USD)
By Equity:
9.16% (5.49 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|11
|USDCHF
|5
|EURJPY
|4
|USDJPY
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|XAUEUR
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|4
|USDCHF
|-5
|EURJPY
|-1
|USDJPY
|0
|USDCAD
|-1
|XAUEUR
|-7
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|203
|USDCHF
|-152
|EURJPY
|-64
|USDJPY
|-28
|USDCAD
|-16
|XAUEUR
|-625
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.26 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.49 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 2
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 5
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 19
|0.27 × 147
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|0.33 × 106
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.42 × 64
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.44 × 486
|
VantageMarkets-Live 13
|0.46 × 89
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|0.50 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.51 × 3877
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.76 × 200
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.78 × 196
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.83 × 41
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.90 × 10
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.91 × 216
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.95 × 84
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
DLSMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
SMT Liquidity Sniper
A trading system built on Smart Money concepts: SMT divergence, valid order blocks, liquidity sweeps and volume analysis.
The system hunts for "cracks" between correlated instruments (SMT divergence), confirms manipulation with a volume climax and enters from a valid order block — in the direction of smart money.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-17%
0
0
USD
USD
50
USD
USD
1
0%
25
32%
15%
0.42
-0.40
USD
USD
17%
1:300