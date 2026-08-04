This is a live OANDA Japan account primarily operated with NINJA Kurohayate EURUSD.

This is a short-term EURUSD EA. Its settings and strategy may be reviewed and updated approximately every two weeks according to recent market conditions.

Discretionary trades may also be placed on this account. Therefore, not every trade shown by the Signal is necessarily generated by the EA. The published statistics represent the entire account and should not be interpreted as an EA-only forward test.

Signal copying involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use appropriate risk settings.