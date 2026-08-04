- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|157
|USDJPY
|114
|EURJPY
|79
|AUDJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|840
|USDJPY
|-1.4K
|EURJPY
|56
|AUDJPY
|6
|GBPJPY
|13
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|3.9K
|USDJPY
|-12K
|EURJPY
|480
|AUDJPY
|36
|GBPJPY
|73
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-Japan MT5 Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
This is a live OANDA Japan account primarily operated with NINJA Kurohayate EURUSD.
This is a short-term EURUSD EA. Its settings and strategy may be reviewed and updated approximately every two weeks according to recent market conditions.
Discretionary trades may also be placed on this account. Therefore, not every trade shown by the Signal is necessarily generated by the EA. The published statistics represent the entire account and should not be interpreted as an EA-only forward test.
Signal copying involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use appropriate risk settings.
USD
JPY
JPY