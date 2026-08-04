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Atsushi Katayama

NINJA Kurohayate EURUSD OANDA Japan Live

Atsushi Katayama
Atsushi Katayama

Atsushi Katayama

I develop and test MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisors with a focus on backtesting, forward testing, and risk management.
My products do not rely on martingale, grid, or averaging strategies.
0 reviews
54 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -49%
OANDA-Japan MT5 Live
1:25
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
353
Profit Trades:
222 (62.88%)
Loss Trades:
131 (37.11%)
Best trade:
74 960.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-70 522.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
707 113.00 JPY (33 734 pips)
Gross Loss:
-764 445.00 JPY (41 152 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (41 527.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
78 960.00 JPY (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
33.78%
Max deposit load:
72.99%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.25
Long Trades:
177 (50.14%)
Short Trades:
176 (49.86%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-162.41 JPY
Average Profit:
3 185.19 JPY
Average Loss:
-5 835.46 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-49 057.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-148 101.00 JPY (3)
Monthly growth:
14.79%
Annual Forecast:
179.43%
Algo trading:
41%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
209 034.00 JPY
Maximal:
230 664.00 JPY (137.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
65.53% (230 664.00 JPY)
By Equity:
3.29% (29 360.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 157
USDJPY 114
EURJPY 79
AUDJPY 2
GBPJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 840
USDJPY -1.4K
EURJPY 56
AUDJPY 6
GBPJPY 13
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 3.9K
USDJPY -12K
EURJPY 480
AUDJPY 36
GBPJPY 73
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +74 960.00 JPY
Worst trade: -70 522 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +41 527.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -49 057.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-Japan MT5 Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This is a live OANDA Japan account primarily operated with NINJA Kurohayate EURUSD.

This is a short-term EURUSD EA. Its settings and strategy may be reviewed and updated approximately every two weeks according to recent market conditions.

Discretionary trades may also be placed on this account. Therefore, not every trade shown by the Signal is necessarily generated by the EA. The published statistics represent the entire account and should not be interpreted as an EA-only forward test.

Signal copying involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use appropriate risk settings.


No reviews
2026.08.04 17:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
NINJA Kurohayate EURUSD OANDA Japan Live
30 USD per month
-49%
0
0
USD
869K
JPY
54
41%
353
62%
34%
0.92
-162.41
JPY
66%
1:25
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