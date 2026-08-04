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Yi Ding Wang

NQ Intraday

Yi Ding Wang
Yi Ding Wang

Yi Ding Wang

0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 -57%
Exness-MT5Real43
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
84
Profit Trades:
26 (30.95%)
Loss Trades:
58 (69.05%)
Best trade:
28.61 USD
Worst trade:
-24.14 USD
Gross Profit:
151.67 USD (96 847 pips)
Gross Loss:
-437.49 USD (299 869 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (38.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53.56 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.28
Trading activity:
23.77%
Max deposit load:
80.19%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
84
Avg holding time:
37 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.80
Long Trades:
30 (35.71%)
Short Trades:
54 (64.29%)
Profit Factor:
0.35
Expected Payoff:
-3.40 USD
Average Profit:
5.83 USD
Average Loss:
-7.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-215.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-215.74 USD (20)
Monthly growth:
-57.16%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
351.01 USD
Maximal:
358.95 USD (70.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.67% (358.95 USD)
By Equity:
14.72% (52.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USTECm 78
JP225m 4
XAUUSDm 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USTECm -336
JP225m 6
XAUUSDm 44
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USTECm -250K
JP225m 3.3K
XAUUSDm 44K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28.61 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -215.74 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real43" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Intraday Nasdaq (NQ) trading during the European session. Rule-based execution with fixed risk management. No martingale. No grid. No averaging down.

Focus on consistency over high returns.

No reviews
2026.08.07 03:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.07 02:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.07 01:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 14:49
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.08.04 12:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.04 12:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 09:47
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.04 09:47
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.04 09:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.04 08:47
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.04 08:47
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.04 08:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.04 07:46
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.04 07:46
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.04 07:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.04 06:46
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.04 06:46
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.04 02:45
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.04 02:45
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.04 02:45
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
NQ Intraday
99 USD per month
-57%
0
0
USD
214
USD
1
0%
84
30%
24%
0.34
-3.40
USD
71%
1:500
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