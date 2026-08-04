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Nattarika Rakpanit

MySnap

Nattarika Rakpanit
Nattarika Rakpanit

Nattarika Rakpanit

0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -42%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
36
Profit Trades:
29 (80.55%)
Loss Trades:
7 (19.44%)
Best trade:
92.00 USD
Worst trade:
-126.50 USD
Gross Profit:
263.00 USD (418 pips)
Gross Loss:
-347.50 USD (691 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (158.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
158.50 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
44.50%
Max deposit load:
67.84%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.30
Long Trades:
23 (63.89%)
Short Trades:
13 (36.11%)
Profit Factor:
0.76
Expected Payoff:
-2.35 USD
Average Profit:
9.07 USD
Average Loss:
-49.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-279.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-279.00 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-42.25%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
84.50 USD
Maximal:
279.00 USD (70.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.72% (279.00 USD)
By Equity:
61.65% (213.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XTIUSD 30
XBRUSD 6
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XTIUSD -154
XBRUSD 70
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XTIUSD -319
XBRUSD 46
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +92.00 USD
Worst trade: -127 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +158.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -279.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

MySnap
No reviews
2026.08.06 21:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 21:51
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.06 21:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.06 20:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 20:50
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.06 20:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.06 20:50
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.06 16:49
High current drawdown in 59% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 16:49
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.08.06 10:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.05 14:57
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.05 14:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.05 03:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.05 02:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.04 02:45
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.04 02:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.04 02:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MySnap
30 USD per month
-42%
0
0
USD
0
USD
1
0%
36
80%
45%
0.75
-2.35
USD
71%
1:500
Copy

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