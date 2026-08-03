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- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Loss Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Best trade:
11.62 USD
Worst trade:
-2.13 USD
Gross Profit:
19.17 USD (1 332 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.20 USD (420 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (7.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.62 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
2.08%
Max deposit load:
8.85%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.03
Long Trades:
7 (87.50%)
Short Trades:
1 (12.50%)
Profit Factor:
4.56
Expected Payoff:
1.87 USD
Average Profit:
3.83 USD
Average Loss:
-1.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-2.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.13 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
7.49%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.13 USD
Maximal:
2.13 USD (1.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.01% (2.07 USD)
By Equity:
8.83% (17.66 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|15
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|912
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.62 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.07 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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