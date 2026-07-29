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- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
194
Profit Trades:
171 (88.14%)
Loss Trades:
23 (11.86%)
Best trade:
1 931.69 USD
Worst trade:
-768.13 USD
Gross Profit:
139 177.12 USD (75 952 867 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 988.28 USD (10 127 654 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (15 452.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15 452.86 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.22
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
128.64
Long Trades:
92 (47.42%)
Short Trades:
102 (52.58%)
Profit Factor:
13.93
Expected Payoff:
665.92 USD
Average Profit:
813.90 USD
Average Loss:
-434.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1 004.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 004.25 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.09%
Annual Forecast:
13.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 004.25 USD (0.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.f
|194
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.f
|129K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.f
|66M
|
20M 40M 60M 80M
|
20M 40M 60M 80M
|
20M 40M 60M 80M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 931.69 USD
Worst trade: -768 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +15 452.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 004.25 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TMFinancials-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Low drawdown, low profits. 1-1.2% average per month. Consistency.
No reviews