SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / LowKey Vibes
Shawn Christopher Kim

LowKey Vibes

Shawn Christopher Kim
Shawn Christopher Kim

Shawn Christopher Kim

0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 5%
TMFinancials-Server
1:33

Subscription will be enabled when trading starts

To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
194
Profit Trades:
171 (88.14%)
Loss Trades:
23 (11.86%)
Best trade:
1 931.69 USD
Worst trade:
-768.13 USD
Gross Profit:
139 177.12 USD (75 952 867 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 988.28 USD (10 127 654 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (15 452.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15 452.86 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.22
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
128.64
Long Trades:
92 (47.42%)
Short Trades:
102 (52.58%)
Profit Factor:
13.93
Expected Payoff:
665.92 USD
Average Profit:
813.90 USD
Average Loss:
-434.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1 004.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 004.25 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.09%
Annual Forecast:
13.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 004.25 USD (0.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.f 194
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.f 129K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.f 66M
20M 40M 60M 80M
20M 40M 60M 80M
20M 40M 60M 80M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 931.69 USD
Worst trade: -768 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +15 452.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 004.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TMFinancials-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Low drawdown, low profits. 1-1.2% average per month. Consistency.
No reviews
2026.07.29 17:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.29 17:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.29 17:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.29 16:13
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.29 16:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.29 16:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register