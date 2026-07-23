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Flavio Escrimim Carpes

Acton Sigma Quant Portfolio Multi Asset

Flavio Escrimim Carpes
Flavio Escrimim Carpes

Flavio Escrimim Carpes

0 reviews
60 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 -9%
BancoBTGPactual-PRD
1:100
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
977
Profit Trades:
424 (43.39%)
Loss Trades:
553 (56.60%)
Best trade:
700.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-278.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
35 331.01 BRL (344 527 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 725.50 BRL (205 876 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (185.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 890.00 BRL (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
19.28%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.43
Long Trades:
488 (49.95%)
Short Trades:
489 (50.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
5.74 BRL
Average Profit:
83.33 BRL
Average Loss:
-53.75 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-2 436.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 436.00 BRL (21)
Monthly growth:
108.99%
Annual Forecast:
1 322.35%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 656.50 BRL
Maximal:
3 926.00 BRL (66.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
87.71% (3 926.00 BRL)
By Equity:
11.20% (328.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINZ25 172
WINQ26 157
WINV25 141
RDOR3 89
SMAL11 77
WINQ25 65
BBSE3 63
EMBR3 40
PETR4 39
WDOQ26 31
ENEV3 26
EQTL3 19
WINM26 17
ELET3 16
WDOU26 10
SMFT3 6
WDON25 4
TOTS3 3
WINM25 1
SUZB3 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINZ25 -1K
WINQ26 2K
WINV25 2.5K
RDOR3 21
SMAL11 -263
WINQ25 -219
BBSE3 86
EMBR3 -425
PETR4 -154
WDOQ26 161
ENEV3 -58
EQTL3 -48
WINM26 -57
ELET3 -95
WDOU26 273
SMFT3 -53
WDON25 20
TOTS3 7
WINM25 -103
SUZB3 -6
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINZ25 -7.7K
WINQ26 16K
WINV25 27K
RDOR3 82
SMAL11 -150
WINQ25 -2.5K
BBSE3 126
EMBR3 -962
PETR4 -294
WDOQ26 43K
ENEV3 -89
EQTL3 -114
WINM26 -545
ELET3 -210
WDOU26 62K
SMFT3 -119
WDON25 4.5K
TOTS3 18
WINM25 -1.2K
SUZB3 -14
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +700.00 BRL
Worst trade: -278 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +185.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 436.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BancoBTGPactual-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.29 17:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.23 00:13
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Acton Sigma Quant Portfolio Multi Asset
1000 USD per month
-9%
0
0
USD
3K
BRL
60
99%
977
43%
19%
1.18
5.74
BRL
88%
1:100
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