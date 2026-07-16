Provider is waiting for registration as a seller
- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
80
Profit Trades:
30 (37.50%)
Loss Trades:
50 (62.50%)
Best trade:
48.02 USD
Worst trade:
-29.50 USD
Gross Profit:
535.87 USD (53 596 pips)
Gross Loss:
-648.22 USD (64 099 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (104.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
104.79 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
31.87%
Max deposit load:
1.59%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.55
Long Trades:
32 (40.00%)
Short Trades:
48 (60.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.83
Expected Payoff:
-1.40 USD
Average Profit:
17.86 USD
Average Loss:
-12.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-70.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-101.11 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-10.08%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
178.19 USD
Maximal:
205.12 USD (17.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.98% (205.12 USD)
By Equity:
3.83% (40.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD_MRG
|80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD_MRG
|-112
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD_MRG
|-11K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +48.02 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +104.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -70.87 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
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