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Indra Karvia Sedianto

Shark izanagi

Indra Karvia Sedianto
Indra Karvia Sedianto

Indra Karvia Sedianto

0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 -10%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500

Provider is waiting for registration as a seller

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
80
Profit Trades:
30 (37.50%)
Loss Trades:
50 (62.50%)
Best trade:
48.02 USD
Worst trade:
-29.50 USD
Gross Profit:
535.87 USD (53 596 pips)
Gross Loss:
-648.22 USD (64 099 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (104.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
104.79 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
31.87%
Max deposit load:
1.59%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.55
Long Trades:
32 (40.00%)
Short Trades:
48 (60.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.83
Expected Payoff:
-1.40 USD
Average Profit:
17.86 USD
Average Loss:
-12.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-70.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-101.11 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-10.08%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
178.19 USD
Maximal:
205.12 USD (17.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.98% (205.12 USD)
By Equity:
3.83% (40.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_MRG -112
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_MRG -11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +48.02 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +104.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -70.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.01 05:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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