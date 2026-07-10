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Dennis Janzer

Market Timing Strategy

Dennis Janzer
Dennis Janzer

Dennis Janzer

0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2026 -1%
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1:400
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Loss Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Best trade:
189.45 EUR
Worst trade:
-152.43 EUR
Gross Profit:
291.12 EUR (15 409 pips)
Gross Loss:
-414.69 EUR (10 280 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (98.52 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
189.45 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.13
Trading activity:
70.39%
Max deposit load:
1.84%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.31
Long Trades:
7 (77.78%)
Short Trades:
2 (22.22%)
Profit Factor:
0.70
Expected Payoff:
-13.73 EUR
Average Profit:
72.78 EUR
Average Loss:
-82.94 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-317.16 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-317.16 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
-1.24%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
313.02 EUR
Maximal:
395.41 EUR (3.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.92% (395.41 EUR)
By Equity:
2.48% (246.70 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 5
GERMANY_40 2
EURUSD 2
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 123
GERMANY_40 -31
EURUSD -233
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 6.8K
GERMANY_40 -490
EURUSD -1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +189.45 EUR
Worst trade: -152 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +98.52 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -317.16 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 1-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.00 × 90
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.09 × 174
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.27 × 351
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.46 × 493
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.59 × 17
Exness-MT5Real7
0.78 × 18
Exness-MT5Real31
1.04 × 24
Exness-MT5Real34
1.64 × 25
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
2.15 × 60
ZeroMarkets-1
2.73 × 22
MishovMarkets-Live
2.93 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 10
4.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
4.17 × 12
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Market Timing Strategy is an automated MT5 trading signal combining several seasonal and event-driven approaches for gold, EUR/USD, the DAX and the S&P 500.

Position size is calculated based on current account equity and the predefined weighting of each strategy. Entries and exits follow fixed, predefined rules. The system does not use martingale or uncontrolled position averaging.

Subscriber results may differ from the signal account due to broker quotes, spreads, swaps, symbol specifications, execution speed and signal-copying settings. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
No reviews
2026.08.05 18:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.05 17:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.30 07:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 17:14
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 20 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.16 20:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.10 17:57
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.10 17:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.10 16:57
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.10 16:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.10 13:55
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.10 13:55
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.10 13:55
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.10 13:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.10 13:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Market Timing Strategy
49 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
9.9K
EUR
5
100%
9
44%
70%
0.70
-13.73
EUR
4%
1:400
Copy

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