- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Loss Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Best trade:
189.45 EUR
Worst trade:
-152.43 EUR
Gross Profit:
291.12 EUR (15 409 pips)
Gross Loss:
-414.69 EUR (10 280 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (98.52 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
189.45 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.13
Trading activity:
70.39%
Max deposit load:
1.84%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.31
Long Trades:
7 (77.78%)
Short Trades:
2 (22.22%)
Profit Factor:
0.70
Expected Payoff:
-13.73 EUR
Average Profit:
72.78 EUR
Average Loss:
-82.94 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-317.16 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-317.16 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
-1.24%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
313.02 EUR
Maximal:
395.41 EUR (3.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.92% (395.41 EUR)
By Equity:
2.48% (246.70 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|5
|GERMANY_40
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|123
|GERMANY_40
|-31
|EURUSD
|-233
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|6.8K
|GERMANY_40
|-490
|EURUSD
|-1.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +189.45 EUR
Worst trade: -152 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +98.52 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -317.16 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 1-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.00 × 90
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.09 × 174
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.27 × 351
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.46 × 493
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.59 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.78 × 18
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.04 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real34
|1.64 × 25
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|2.15 × 60
|
ZeroMarkets-1
|2.73 × 22
|
MishovMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|4.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.17 × 12
Market Timing Strategy is an automated MT5 trading signal combining several seasonal and event-driven approaches for gold, EUR/USD, the DAX and the S&P 500.
Position size is calculated based on current account equity and the predefined weighting of each strategy. Entries and exits follow fixed, predefined rules. The system does not use martingale or uncontrolled position averaging.
Subscriber results may differ from the signal account due to broker quotes, spreads, swaps, symbol specifications, execution speed and signal-copying settings. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
USD
9.9K
EUR
EUR
5
100%
9
44%
70%
0.70
-13.73
EUR
EUR
4%
1:400