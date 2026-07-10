



Position size is calculated based on current account equity and the predefined weighting of each strategy. Entries and exits follow fixed, predefined rules. The system does not use martingale or uncontrolled position averaging.





Subscriber results may differ from the signal account due to broker quotes, spreads, swaps, symbol specifications, execution speed and signal-copying settings. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Market Timing Strategy is an automated MT5 trading signal combining several seasonal and event-driven approaches for gold, EUR/USD, the DAX and the S&P 500.