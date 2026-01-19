- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
10 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
5 (33.33%)
Best trade:
222.50 USD
Worst trade:
-105.80 USD
Gross Profit:
727.69 USD (23 320 pips)
Gross Loss:
-307.91 USD (15 347 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (292.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
435.05 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
92.29%
Max deposit load:
36.27%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.99
Long Trades:
3 (20.00%)
Short Trades:
12 (80.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.36
Expected Payoff:
27.99 USD
Average Profit:
72.77 USD
Average Loss:
-61.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-210.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-210.81 USD (3)
Algo trading:
6%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
210.81 USD
Maximal:
210.81 USD (5.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.27% (210.81 USD)
By Equity:
1.76% (79.38 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|15
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|420
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|8K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +222.50 USD
Worst trade: -106 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +292.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -210.81 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 13
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|9.17 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|12.30 × 642
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
USD
4.4K
USD
USD
1
6%
15
66%
92%
2.36
27.99
USD
USD
5%
1:200