Trades:
4
Profit Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trades:
4 (100.00%)
Best trade:
0.00 USD
Worst trade:
-10.22 USD
Gross Profit:
0.00 USD
Gross Loss:
-35.71 USD (415 801 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
-1.80
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
166.19%
Latest trade:
20 minutes ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
3 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
1 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.00
Expected Payoff:
-8.93 USD
Average Profit:
0.00 USD
Average Loss:
-8.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-35.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-35.71 USD (4)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
35.71 USD
Maximal:
35.71 USD (96.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
96.51% (35.71 USD)
By Equity:
36.90% (11.21 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|#BTCUSDr
|3
|USDJPYb
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|#BTCUSDr
|-29
|USDJPYb
|-7
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|#BTCUSDr
|-416K
|USDJPYb
|-140
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
Best trade: +0.00 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 0
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -35.71 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
