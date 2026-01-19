SignalsSections
Wanamran Waemama

Rabbit Capital

Wanamran Waemama
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 -97%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4
Profit Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trades:
4 (100.00%)
Best trade:
0.00 USD
Worst trade:
-10.22 USD
Gross Profit:
0.00 USD
Gross Loss:
-35.71 USD (415 801 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
-1.80
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
166.19%
Latest trade:
20 minutes ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
3 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
1 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.00
Expected Payoff:
-8.93 USD
Average Profit:
0.00 USD
Average Loss:
-8.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-35.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-35.71 USD (4)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
35.71 USD
Maximal:
35.71 USD (96.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
96.51% (35.71 USD)
By Equity:
36.90% (11.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
#BTCUSDr 3
USDJPYb 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
#BTCUSDr -29
USDJPYb -7
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
#BTCUSDr -416K
USDJPYb -140
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.00 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 0
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -35.71 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

2026.01.19 16:25
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 16:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.19 14:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.19 14:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.19 14:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.19 14:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.19 14:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
