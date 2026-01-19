- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
646
Profit Trades:
538 (83.28%)
Loss Trades:
108 (16.72%)
Best trade:
667.80 USD
Worst trade:
-164.68 USD
Gross Profit:
3 210.20 USD (954 120 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 741.76 USD (804 706 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (46.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
714.84 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.36%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
647
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.67
Long Trades:
646 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.84
Expected Payoff:
2.27 USD
Average Profit:
5.97 USD
Average Loss:
-16.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-547.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-547.31 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
40.94%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
550.24 USD (12.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.45% (550.24 USD)
By Equity:
0.41% (21.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|646
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|1.5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|149K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +667.80 USD
Worst trade: -165 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +46.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -547.31 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
