Signals / MetaTrader 4 / MK Forex Gold Master
Islam Fares Abdulaziz Abdulghani

MK Forex Gold Master

Islam Fares Abdulaziz Abdulghani
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2026 41%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
646
Profit Trades:
538 (83.28%)
Loss Trades:
108 (16.72%)
Best trade:
667.80 USD
Worst trade:
-164.68 USD
Gross Profit:
3 210.20 USD (954 120 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 741.76 USD (804 706 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (46.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
714.84 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.36%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
647
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.67
Long Trades:
646 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.84
Expected Payoff:
2.27 USD
Average Profit:
5.97 USD
Average Loss:
-16.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-547.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-547.31 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
40.94%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
550.24 USD (12.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.45% (550.24 USD)
By Equity:
0.41% (21.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 646
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 1.5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 149K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +667.80 USD
Worst trade: -165 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +46.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -547.31 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

You can get the bot directly through our channel : https://t.me/mkforexrobot


Or u can use our copy trading service directly from here : https://social-trading.exness.com/strategy/110574513/a/ku3dks7w2o/?platform=mobile&amp;af_web_dp=https://social-trading.exness.com/strategy/110574513/&amp;st_strategy=110574513&sharer=investor
2026.01.19 13:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.19 13:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MK Forex Gold Master
100 USD per month
41%
0
0
USD
5.2K
USD
1
100%
646
83%
100%
1.84
2.27
USD
9%
1:200
Copy

