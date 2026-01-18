- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
106
Profit Trades:
84 (79.24%)
Loss Trades:
22 (20.75%)
Best trade:
129.90 USD
Worst trade:
-127.30 USD
Gross Profit:
1 077.68 USD (9 281 pips)
Gross Loss:
-430.36 USD (4 244 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (99.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
148.35 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
107.39%
Max deposit load:
9.52%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
78
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.08
Long Trades:
58 (54.72%)
Short Trades:
48 (45.28%)
Profit Factor:
2.50
Expected Payoff:
6.11 USD
Average Profit:
12.83 USD
Average Loss:
-19.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-104.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-127.30 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
31.91%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.28 USD
Maximal:
127.30 USD (5.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.44% (127.30 USD)
By Equity:
7.54% (219.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|58
|EURUSD.s
|48
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|492
|EURUSD.s
|155
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|4.1K
|EURUSD.s
|959
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +129.90 USD
Worst trade: -127 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +99.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -104.10 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
STOP GAMBLING. START COPYING VERIFIED ALGORITHMIC EXCELLENCE.
Are you ready to transform your trading account with the power of institutional-grade technology? Welcome to Irma Gold Pro—the premier trading signal designed for the 2026 market, specializing in the high-volatility environments of XAUUSD (Gold) and EURUSD.
This is not a "black box" system. This is IRMA: The Intelligent Retracement Management Algorithm. While retail traders get trapped in market noise, IRMA identifies institutional footprints and executes high-probability trades with mathematical precision.
THE IRMA ADVANTAGE:
- MAXIMUM POWER: Optimized for 1:500 leverage, allowing for aggressive equity growth while maintaining strict risk controls.
- SMART RECOVERY LOGIC: Unlike standard EAs that hit stops during minor fluctuations, IRMA uses an advanced recovery framework to navigate market retracements and exit in profit.
- Pro DIVERSIFICATION: By trading the world's most liquid pair (EURUSD) alongside the ultimate safe haven (Gold), we maintain a balanced and resilient equity curve.
WHY COPY THIS STRATEGY? We don't use dangerous Martingale or toxic HFT flow. Every trade is a calculated strike based on statistical edges. This strategy is engineered for those who want to see their capital scale using professional-grade tools.
THE FUTURE OF YOUR TRADING STARTS NOW. Spaces are limited to ensure execution quality for all followers. Hit COPY now and join the elite group of traders leveraging the IRMA algorithm for consistent market dominance.
Let the logic trade. Let the gold grow.
