Seksin Wisetsaksri

Livyatan

Seksin Wisetsaksri
0 reviews
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real29
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
0
Profit Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.00 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
0.00 USD
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.00 USD
Average Profit:
0.00 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.00 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 0
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real29" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

📌 Signal Overview

  • Manual trading based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and market structure

  • Focus on high-quality entries, not overtrading

  • Designed for steady growth with controlled risk

  • Trades are executed only when clear setups are confirmed

💼 Account & Risk Requirements

  • Recommended balance: minimum $1,000 per 0.02 lot

  • Accounts with lower balance may experience higher drawdown or mismatched results

  • To copy lot sizes more accurately, it is recommended to have 10–15% more balance than the signal provider

  • Suggested slippage/spread setting: 10–15 points

📊 Trading Strategy

  • Based on liquidity, market structure, and institutional behavior

  • No martingale, no grid, no over-leveraging

  • Each trade is planned with defined risk and logical exit

  • Risk is adjusted according to market volatility and session conditions

🛡 Risk Management

  • Strict risk control on every position

  • Focus on capital preservation first, profit second

  • Drawdowns are expected but kept within reasonable limits

  • Strategy avoids emotional trading and revenge entries

📈 Performance Expectations

  • Targeting consistent monthly growth, not unrealistic gains

  • Performance depends on market conditions and follower settings

  • This signal is designed for long-term investors, not short-term gambling

💰 Profit & Capital Management

  • Regular profit withdrawal is recommended (weekly or monthly)

  • Avoid compounding aggressively to reduce psychological and account risk

  • Maintain sufficient free margin at all times

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Forex trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Subscribers are fully responsible for their own trading decisions and potential losses.

⭐ Who This Signal Is For

  • Investors seeking disciplined manual trading

  • Traders who value risk control and consistency

  • Followers who prefer quality trades over quantity


No reviews
2026.01.18 03:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.18 03:20
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.18 03:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.18 03:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.18 03:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
