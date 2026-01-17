SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Scalping Assasin
Tomas Kuprinskas

Gold Scalping Assasin

Tomas Kuprinskas
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2026 9%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
36
Profit Trades:
35 (97.22%)
Loss Trades:
1 (2.78%)
Best trade:
23.56 USD
Worst trade:
-11.75 USD
Gross Profit:
209.30 USD (7 086 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15.82 USD (388 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (139.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
139.44 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.07
Trading activity:
12.83%
Max deposit load:
7.08%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
16.47
Long Trades:
30 (83.33%)
Short Trades:
6 (16.67%)
Profit Factor:
13.23
Expected Payoff:
5.37 USD
Average Profit:
5.98 USD
Average Loss:
-15.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-11.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11.75 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.60%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.11 USD
Maximal:
11.75 USD (0.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.51% (11.86 USD)
By Equity:
1.89% (43.59 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 36
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 194
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +23.56 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +139.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.55 × 11
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
8.67 × 119
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
12.22 × 300
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
12.84 × 129
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
16.45 × 71
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
24.03 × 157
Earnex-Trade
24.07 × 293
2 more...
Gold Scalping Assassin is a high-frequency XAUUSD scalping system using a controlled grid strategy (NO martingale).

The system executes precise entries during high-liquidity sessions, managing positions with lot sizing per balance and intelligent grid logic.

🔧 Trading Parameters

✔ Instrument: XAUUSD only
✔ Strategy: High-frequency scalping
✔ Grid system: YES (fixed lot, no martingale)
✔ Account type: ECN / Raw Spread required
✔ Minimum deposit: $750
✔ Risk model: 0.01 lot per $750 balance
✔ Recommended leverage: 1:500
✔ No martingale
✔ No lot multiplication

Designed for traders who want active gold trading with controlled risk.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.
Grid strategies can experience drawdown during strong trends.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.


2026.01.19 16:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.19 16:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.19 08:40
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 08:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 00:34
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 00:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.19 00:34
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.17 09:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 09:08
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 09:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.17 09:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 09:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
