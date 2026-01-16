- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
6 (33.33%)
Loss Trades:
12 (66.67%)
Best trade:
11.75 ZAR
Worst trade:
-35.58 ZAR
Gross Profit:
39.86 ZAR (114 592 pips)
Gross Loss:
-253.97 ZAR (898 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (39.86 ZAR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
39.86 ZAR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
226 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-1.03
Long Trades:
6 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
12 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
0.16
Expected Payoff:
-11.90 ZAR
Average Profit:
6.64 ZAR
Average Loss:
-21.16 ZAR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-68.64 ZAR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-131.47 ZAR (5)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
208.31 ZAR
Maximal:
208.31 ZAR (520.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 ZAR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 ZAR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|10
|USOil
|6
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-12
|USOil
|-9
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-286
|USOil
|-443
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RCGMarkets-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This signal priovides automated tradind reccommendations based on a trend following strategy optimized for the EUR/USD pair on H1 timeframe.
