Handyka Yudha

Hand of Midas

Handyka Yudha
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Best trade:
0.00 USD
Worst trade:
-10.10 USD
Gross Profit:
0.00 USD
Gross Loss:
-10.10 USD (5 048 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.00
Expected Payoff:
-10.10 USD
Average Profit:
0.00 USD
Average Loss:
-10.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-10.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.10 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-10.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.10 USD
Maximal:
10.10 USD (10.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 1
1
1
1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm -10
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm -5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Hand of Midas
No reviews
2026.01.16 09:54
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.16 09:54
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.16 09:54
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
