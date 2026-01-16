- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Best trade:
0.00 USD
Worst trade:
-10.10 USD
Gross Profit:
0.00 USD
Gross Loss:
-10.10 USD (5 048 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.00
Expected Payoff:
-10.10 USD
Average Profit:
0.00 USD
Average Loss:
-10.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-10.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.10 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-10.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.10 USD
Maximal:
10.10 USD (10.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|-10
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|-5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +0.00 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 0
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.10 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Hand of Midas
No reviews