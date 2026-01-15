SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / High Risk Gold 100 RoboForex
Sui Pong Li

High Risk Gold 100 RoboForex

Sui Pong Li
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 30%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
25 (78.12%)
Loss Trades:
7 (21.88%)
Best trade:
8.13 USD
Worst trade:
-5.49 USD
Gross Profit:
51.37 USD (5 123 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21.18 USD (2 112 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (5.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.77 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
51.34%
Max deposit load:
35.93%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
50 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.50
Long Trades:
32 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.43
Expected Payoff:
0.94 USD
Average Profit:
2.05 USD
Average Loss:
-3.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-5.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.49 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
30.19%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.54 USD
Maximal:
5.49 USD (5.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.44% (5.49 USD)
By Equity:
41.91% (47.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 30
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.13 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.49 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

SENSUS-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 15
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 46
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 3
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 8
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 17
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 10
RoboForexEU-Pro
0.00 × 16
RoboForexEU-ProCent
0.00 × 1
ExcelMarketsNZ-Live
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Singapore.com
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
AlpariUK-Market-1
0.00 × 10
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 12
IronFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
WhoTrades-Real
0.00 × 1
Min. : USD$100


No reviews
2026.01.16 22:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.16 06:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 04:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.15 21:49
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.15 18:47
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.15 17:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.15 17:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 17:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
High Risk Gold 100 RoboForex
30 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
130
USD
1
100%
32
78%
51%
2.42
0.94
USD
42%
1:500
