Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
25 (78.12%)
Loss Trades:
7 (21.88%)
Best trade:
8.13 USD
Worst trade:
-5.49 USD
Gross Profit:
51.37 USD (5 123 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21.18 USD (2 112 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (5.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.77 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
51.34%
Max deposit load:
35.93%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
50 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.50
Long Trades:
32 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.43
Expected Payoff:
0.94 USD
Average Profit:
2.05 USD
Average Loss:
-3.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-5.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.49 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
30.19%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.54 USD
Maximal:
5.49 USD (5.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.44% (5.49 USD)
By Equity:
41.91% (47.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|32
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|30
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|3K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
SENSUS-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 15
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 46
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 3
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 8
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 17
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
RoboForexEU-Pro
|0.00 × 16
|
RoboForexEU-ProCent
|0.00 × 1
|
ExcelMarketsNZ-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Singapore.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariUK-Market-1
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 12
|
IronFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
WhoTrades-Real
|0.00 × 1
Min. : USD$100
(Risk disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results; use responsible risk management.)
