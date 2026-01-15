- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Best trade:
7.41 USD
Worst trade:
-1.50 USD
Gross Profit:
12.68 USD (1 740 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.27 USD (537 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (7.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7.42 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.82
Long Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Short Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Profit Factor:
2.97
Expected Payoff:
1.05 USD
Average Profit:
3.17 USD
Average Loss:
-1.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-2.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.98 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
66.75%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.98 USD
Maximal:
2.98 USD (23.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.65% (2.98 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|7
|USDJPY
|-1
|NZDUSD
|-1
|EURUSD
|-2
|GBPUSD
|3
|USDCHF
|3
|AUDJPY
|-1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|1.3K
|USDJPY
|-98
|NZDUSD
|-85
|EURUSD
|-150
|GBPUSD
|258
|USDCHF
|224
|AUDJPY
|-204
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7.41 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.98 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
FanHuaGroupLimited-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TengriSecurities-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
XMTrading-MT5 2
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
InfinoxLimited-MT5Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 4
|
DerivMT-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
|0.00 × 2
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 6
|
MilliniumFortune-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Garnet-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
EGMSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
No reviews