Daniel Munafo

MunScalp

Daniel Munafo
0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -99%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
7
Profit Trades:
4 (57.14%)
Loss Trades:
3 (42.86%)
Best trade:
0.53 USD
Worst trade:
-9.61 USD
Gross Profit:
0.72 USD (1 959 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14.36 USD (47 984 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (0.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.53 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.40
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
146 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
33 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.99
Long Trades:
3 (42.86%)
Short Trades:
4 (57.14%)
Profit Factor:
0.05
Expected Payoff:
-1.95 USD
Average Profit:
0.18 USD
Average Loss:
-4.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-9.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.61 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.69 USD
Maximal:
13.74 USD (272.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
98.93% (13.74 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 4
NAS100ft 1
XAUUSD+ 1
SOLUSD 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -5
NAS100ft 1
XAUUSD+ -10
SOLUSD 0
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -46K
NAS100ft 529
XAUUSD+ -956
SOLUSD 53
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.53 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 11
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 2
No reviews
2026.01.16 09:54
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.16 08:55
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.15 17:47
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 6 days. This comprises 7.89% of days out of the 76 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 17:47
80% of trades performed within 3 days. This comprises 3.95% of days out of the 76 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 17:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.15 17:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 145 days
