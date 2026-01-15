- Growth
Trades:
7
Profit Trades:
4 (57.14%)
Loss Trades:
3 (42.86%)
Best trade:
0.53 USD
Worst trade:
-9.61 USD
Gross Profit:
0.72 USD (1 959 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14.36 USD (47 984 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (0.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.53 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.40
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
146 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
33 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.99
Long Trades:
3 (42.86%)
Short Trades:
4 (57.14%)
Profit Factor:
0.05
Expected Payoff:
-1.95 USD
Average Profit:
0.18 USD
Average Loss:
-4.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-9.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.61 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.69 USD
Maximal:
13.74 USD (272.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
98.93% (13.74 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|4
|NAS100ft
|1
|XAUUSD+
|1
|SOLUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-5
|NAS100ft
|1
|XAUUSD+
|-10
|SOLUSD
|0
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-46K
|NAS100ft
|529
|XAUUSD+
|-956
|SOLUSD
|53
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +0.53 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.61 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
