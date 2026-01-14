- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
5
Profit Trades:
5 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
163.43 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
214.42 USD (2 177 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.90 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (214.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
214.42 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.70
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.16%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
237.24
Long Trades:
3 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
2 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
238.24
Expected Payoff:
42.88 USD
Average Profit:
42.88 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
21.82%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.90 USD (0.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ADAUSD
|3
|USDJPY+
|2
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ADAUSD
|3
|USDJPY+
|210
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ADAUSD
|123
|USDJPY+
|2.1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +163.43 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +214.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
SD-Pivot - Mean Reversion
Automated Mean Reversion strategy targeting price pullbacks to the 200 Moving Average.
-
Entry: Uses Standard Deviation bands to identify Overbought/Oversold zones relative to the MA.
-
Management: Features a Smart Recovery Grid and Hedging mechanism to handle volatility.
-
Exit: Dynamic Snowball Trailing for maximizing profit runs.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
60 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
4
0%
5
100%
100%
238.24
42.88
USD
USD
0%
1:500