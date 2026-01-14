SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / London Liquidity Sniper
Jinarto

London Liquidity Sniper

Jinarto
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
2.42 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2.42 USD (245 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.03 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (2.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2.42 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
34 minutes
Recovery Factor:
79.67
Long Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
80.67
Expected Payoff:
2.42 USD
Average Profit:
2.42 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
0.03 USD (0.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1
1
1
1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 245
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.42 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 976
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
19 more...
London Liquidity Sniper is an automated XAUUSD (Gold) signal built for fast, rule-based execution during liquid market conditions.

Trades are executed by an algorithm (no manual entries) using a grid-based approach with fixed 0.01 lot sizing for consistent exposure.

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Execution: Tickmill + London VPS (low-latency)

  • Lot size: 0.01 lot (fixed)

  • Leverage: 1:500

  • Style: Grid / multi-entry management

Suggested balance (based on risk comfort):

  • Minimum (high risk): $10

  • Medium: $30

  • Safer / smoother drawdown: $300

Risk Disclosure: Grid strategies can experience drawdowns and need sufficient free margin. Results can vary depending on market conditions and subscriber settings.

For setup help or risk guidance, please message the developer via MQL5.


No reviews
2026.01.14 14:29
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.14 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 14:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
