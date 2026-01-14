London Liquidity Sniper is an automated XAUUSD (Gold) signal built for fast, rule-based execution during liquid market conditions.

Trades are executed by an algorithm (no manual entries) using a grid-based approach with fixed 0.01 lot sizing for consistent exposure.

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Execution: Tickmill + London VPS (low-latency)

Lot size: 0.01 lot (fixed)

Leverage: 1:500

Style: Grid / multi-entry management

Suggested balance (based on risk comfort):

Minimum (high risk): $10

Medium: $30

Safer / smoother drawdown: $300

Risk Disclosure: Grid strategies can experience drawdowns and need sufficient free margin. Results can vary depending on market conditions and subscriber settings.

For setup help or risk guidance, please message the developer via MQL5.