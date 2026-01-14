SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / GK Traders
Muhammad Saeed Khan Saddiqui

GK Traders

Muhammad Saeed Khan Saddiqui
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 216%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
62
Profit Trades:
37 (59.67%)
Loss Trades:
25 (40.32%)
Best trade:
59.38 USD
Worst trade:
-42.54 USD
Gross Profit:
457.20 USD (34 201 pips)
Gross Loss:
-219.79 USD (14 241 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (115.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
131.52 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
12.29%
Max deposit load:
2.66%
Latest trade:
41 minutes ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.72
Long Trades:
41 (66.13%)
Short Trades:
21 (33.87%)
Profit Factor:
2.08
Expected Payoff:
3.83 USD
Average Profit:
12.36 USD
Average Loss:
-8.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-54.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-78.48 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
216.42%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.80 USD
Maximal:
87.25 USD (36.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.29% (87.25 USD)
By Equity:
2.32% (8.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 62
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 237
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 20K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +59.38 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +115.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -54.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Only Structure working, safe with small risk.
No reviews
2026.01.14 18:31
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.14 18:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.14 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GK Traders
30 USD per month
216%
0
0
USD
357
USD
2
0%
62
59%
12%
2.08
3.83
USD
36%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.