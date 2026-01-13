SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Aku Noob
Bayu Aditiya

Aku Noob

Bayu Aditiya
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 16%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
36
Profit Trades:
23 (63.88%)
Loss Trades:
13 (36.11%)
Best trade:
31.68 USD
Worst trade:
-40.20 USD
Gross Profit:
167.42 USD (9 019 pips)
Gross Loss:
-88.08 USD (4 570 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (30.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
54.06 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
11.66%
Max deposit load:
16.19%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
21 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.32
Long Trades:
33 (91.67%)
Short Trades:
3 (8.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.90
Expected Payoff:
2.20 USD
Average Profit:
7.28 USD
Average Loss:
-6.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-23.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-60.30 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
15.87%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.14 USD
Maximal:
60.30 USD (11.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.16% (60.30 USD)
By Equity:
26.87% (147.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 36
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 79
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +31.68 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
199 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
This signal is based on a disciplined and rule-based trading approach.

• Trades are opened only when clear conditions are met  
• Risk management is applied on every trade  
• Focus on consistency, not overtrading  
• Suitable for traders who prefer steady growth  

Important:
Trading involves risk. Please use proper lot size and risk settings according to your balance.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.

No reviews
2026.01.16 14:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 14:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.16 13:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 13:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.16 12:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 04:37
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.14 04:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.13 23:36
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 23:36
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 23:36
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.13 23:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 23:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Aku Noob
30 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
579
USD
1
0%
36
63%
12%
1.90
2.20
USD
27%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.