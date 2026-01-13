- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
161
Profit Trades:
93 (57.76%)
Loss Trades:
68 (42.24%)
Best trade:
98.67 UST
Worst trade:
-28.55 UST
Gross Profit:
880.47 UST (36 727 pips)
Gross Loss:
-491.22 UST (26 607 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (63.92 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
197.83 UST (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
80.46%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
166
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.98
Long Trades:
92 (57.14%)
Short Trades:
69 (42.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.79
Expected Payoff:
2.42 UST
Average Profit:
9.47 UST
Average Loss:
-7.22 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-197.01 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-197.01 UST (9)
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.98 UST
Maximal:
197.01 UST (12.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.97% (199.53 UST)
By Equity:
20.07% (275.20 UST)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|161
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|389
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|10K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +98.67 UST
Worst trade: -29 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +63.92 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -197.01 UST
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
100% Gold arbitrage minimum deposit 1000$ in cents account
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
499 USD per month
39%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
UST
UST
1
98%
161
57%
100%
1.79
2.42
UST
UST
20%
1:500