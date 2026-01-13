SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Arbitrage
Yuanheng Zhang

Gold Arbitrage

Yuanheng Zhang
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 499 USD per month
growth since 2026 39%
Bybit-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
161
Profit Trades:
93 (57.76%)
Loss Trades:
68 (42.24%)
Best trade:
98.67 UST
Worst trade:
-28.55 UST
Gross Profit:
880.47 UST (36 727 pips)
Gross Loss:
-491.22 UST (26 607 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (63.92 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
197.83 UST (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
80.46%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
166
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.98
Long Trades:
92 (57.14%)
Short Trades:
69 (42.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.79
Expected Payoff:
2.42 UST
Average Profit:
9.47 UST
Average Loss:
-7.22 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-197.01 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-197.01 UST (9)
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.98 UST
Maximal:
197.01 UST (12.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.97% (199.53 UST)
By Equity:
20.07% (275.20 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 161
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 389
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 10K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +98.67 UST
Worst trade: -29 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +63.92 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -197.01 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

100% Gold arbitrage minimum deposit 1000$ in cents account
No reviews
2026.01.13 16:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 16:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Arbitrage
499 USD per month
39%
0
0
USD
1.4K
UST
1
98%
161
57%
100%
1.79
2.42
UST
20%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.