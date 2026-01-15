SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ASSEGAF3
Arham Henra

ASSEGAF3

Arham Henra
0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 499%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
36
Profit Trades:
18 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
18 (50.00%)
Best trade:
248.92 USD
Worst trade:
-90.30 USD
Gross Profit:
1 336.38 USD (79 052 pips)
Gross Loss:
-656.70 USD (40 220 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (149.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
280.95 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.18
Long Trades:
31 (86.11%)
Short Trades:
5 (13.89%)
Profit Factor:
2.03
Expected Payoff:
18.88 USD
Average Profit:
74.24 USD
Average Loss:
-36.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-169.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-213.96 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
384.97%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
60.96 USD
Maximal:
213.96 USD (15.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
78.27% (169.09 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
NQ100.R 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 675
NQ100.R 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 36K
NQ100.R 2.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
198 more...
No reviews
2026.01.16 08:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.16 08:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.16 08:55
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.15 04:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.15 04:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.13 15:30
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.13 15:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 15:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
