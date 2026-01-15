- Growth
Trades:
36
Profit Trades:
18 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
18 (50.00%)
Best trade:
248.92 USD
Worst trade:
-90.30 USD
Gross Profit:
1 336.38 USD (79 052 pips)
Gross Loss:
-656.70 USD (40 220 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (149.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
280.95 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.18
Long Trades:
31 (86.11%)
Short Trades:
5 (13.89%)
Profit Factor:
2.03
Expected Payoff:
18.88 USD
Average Profit:
74.24 USD
Average Loss:
-36.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-169.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-213.96 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
384.97%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
60.96 USD
Maximal:
213.96 USD (15.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
78.27% (169.09 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|34
|NQ100.R
|2
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|675
|NQ100.R
|5
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|36K
|NQ100.R
|2.7K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +248.92 USD
Worst trade: -90 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +149.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -169.09 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
