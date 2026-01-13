SignalsSections
Fat Flipper
Faisal Ammari

Fat Flipper

Faisal Ammari
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 -100%
Exness-Real38
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
14 (73.68%)
Loss Trades:
5 (26.32%)
Best trade:
15.05 USD
Worst trade:
-27.59 USD
Gross Profit:
43.69 USD (43 679 pips)
Gross Loss:
-94.10 USD (94 084 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (43.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
43.69 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.36
Trading activity:
49.59%
Max deposit load:
269.20%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
22 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.54
Long Trades:
3 (15.79%)
Short Trades:
16 (84.21%)
Profit Factor:
0.46
Expected Payoff:
-2.65 USD
Average Profit:
3.12 USD
Average Loss:
-18.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-94.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-94.10 USD (5)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
50.41 USD
Maximal:
94.10 USD (100.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
100.00% (94.10 USD)
By Equity:
81.71% (76.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 19
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm -50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm -50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real38" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

My signal to flip your accounts in a very short time. 
No reviews
2026.01.13 16:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.13 16:30
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.13 16:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.13 15:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.13 15:30
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 14:30
High current drawdown in 43% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.13 14:30
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.13 14:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.13 14:30
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.13 13:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 12:28
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.13 12:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 12:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
