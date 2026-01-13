- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
14 (73.68%)
Loss Trades:
5 (26.32%)
Best trade:
15.05 USD
Worst trade:
-27.59 USD
Gross Profit:
43.69 USD (43 679 pips)
Gross Loss:
-94.10 USD (94 084 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (43.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
43.69 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.36
Trading activity:
49.59%
Max deposit load:
269.20%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
22 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.54
Long Trades:
3 (15.79%)
Short Trades:
16 (84.21%)
Profit Factor:
0.46
Expected Payoff:
-2.65 USD
Average Profit:
3.12 USD
Average Loss:
-18.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-94.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-94.10 USD (5)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
50.41 USD
Maximal:
94.10 USD (100.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
100.00% (94.10 USD)
By Equity:
81.71% (76.55 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|19
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|-50
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|-50K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
