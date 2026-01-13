- Growth
Trades:
5
Profit Trades:
5 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
9.82 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
38.12 USD (3 901 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (38.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
38.12 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.94
Trading activity:
80.19%
Max deposit load:
87.22%
Latest trade:
3 minutes ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
41 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
5 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
7.62 USD
Average Profit:
7.62 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
27.57% (4.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|38
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.9K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Best trade: +9.82 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.87 × 415
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|1.79 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|2.18 × 22
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.64 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|2.76 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|4.19 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|4.19 × 111
|
Exness-Real24
|4.62 × 215
|
Axi-US09-Live
|5.09 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|5.21 × 237
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|6.82 × 22
|
Ava-Real 3
|6.83 × 12
|
Exness-Real
|7.19 × 16
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|7.63 × 598
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|8.13 × 23
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|8.40 × 5
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|9.17 × 6
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
|10.71 × 21
|
Hankotrade-Live
|12.75 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|14.36 × 111
|
Alpari-Nano
|14.79 × 643
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
263%
0
0
USD
USD
53
USD
USD
1
0%
5
100%
80%
n/a
7.62
USD
USD
28%
1:500