- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2
Profit Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (100.00%)
Best trade:
0.00 USD
Worst trade:
-3.25 USD
Gross Profit:
0.00 USD
Gross Loss:
-5.31 USD (5 312 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
-4.65
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
53.37%
Latest trade:
34 minutes ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
1 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
1 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.00
Expected Payoff:
-2.66 USD
Average Profit:
0.00 USD
Average Loss:
-2.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-5.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.31 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-3.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.31 USD
Maximal:
5.31 USD (3.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.02% (5.31 USD)
By Equity:
0.12% (0.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|-5
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|-5.3K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
MONTHLY TARGET 3-5%
SOME SWING TRADES
