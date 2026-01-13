SignalsSections
Junaid Rasheed

JUNAID FM trades

Junaid Rasheed
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 -3%
Exness-Real38
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2
Profit Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (100.00%)
Best trade:
0.00 USD
Worst trade:
-3.25 USD
Gross Profit:
0.00 USD
Gross Loss:
-5.31 USD (5 312 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
-4.65
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
53.37%
Latest trade:
34 minutes ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
1 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
1 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.00
Expected Payoff:
-2.66 USD
Average Profit:
0.00 USD
Average Loss:
-2.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-5.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.31 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-3.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.31 USD
Maximal:
5.31 USD (3.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.02% (5.31 USD)
By Equity:
0.12% (0.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm -5
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm -5.3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.00 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 0
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.31 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real38" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

MONTHLY TARGET 3-5% 

SOME SWING TRADES
No reviews
2026.01.13 13:28
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.13 11:28
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 12.5% of days out of the 8 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 11:28
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.13 11:28
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.13 11:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 11:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
