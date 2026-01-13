- Growth
Trades:
23
Profit Trades:
16 (69.56%)
Loss Trades:
7 (30.43%)
Best trade:
1 452.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-914.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
5 591.00 JPY (2 685 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 947.00 JPY (1 223 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (2 571.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 571.00 JPY (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
90.49%
Max deposit load:
50.12%
Latest trade:
4 minutes ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.02
Long Trades:
13 (56.52%)
Short Trades:
10 (43.48%)
Profit Factor:
2.87
Expected Payoff:
158.43 JPY
Average Profit:
349.44 JPY
Average Loss:
-278.14 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 807.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 807.00 JPY (3)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 JPY
Maximal:
1 807.00 JPY (7.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.34% (1 807.00 JPY)
By Equity:
21.86% (4 880.00 JPY)
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
S-LIFE GOLD EA
本作は私が今までに研究し作成したEAです。
順張り型ナンピン方式です。
爆益型ですのでリスクはありますが、かなり稼げる仕組みにしてあります。
但し、このEAは２０万円で０．０１ロットを推奨しています。
これは２万円０．０１ロットでどこまで行くかチャレンジ用になります。
標準機能
・曜日毎に稼働時間を設定可能
標準では以下の様に稼働します。
月 09:00~27:59
火/水/木 08:00~27:59
金 08:00~16:59
・トレーリング機能
・ナンピン幅が自動で変化
・ロット倍率が自動で変化
・ゴトー日対応
他ではない独自のシステム
・唯一のシステム「逆ナンピン」システム実装
・多種多様な決済システム「多方向相殺」システム実装
今後はXMまたはHFMで口座を紐づけて稼働させるEAを配布する予定です。
