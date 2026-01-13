SignalsSections
Hironori Noguchi

Slife Gold

Hironori Noguchi
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 18%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
23
Profit Trades:
16 (69.56%)
Loss Trades:
7 (30.43%)
Best trade:
1 452.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-914.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
5 591.00 JPY (2 685 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 947.00 JPY (1 223 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (2 571.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 571.00 JPY (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
90.49%
Max deposit load:
50.12%
Latest trade:
4 minutes ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.02
Long Trades:
13 (56.52%)
Short Trades:
10 (43.48%)
Profit Factor:
2.87
Expected Payoff:
158.43 JPY
Average Profit:
349.44 JPY
Average Loss:
-278.14 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 807.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 807.00 JPY (3)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 JPY
Maximal:
1 807.00 JPY (7.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.34% (1 807.00 JPY)
By Equity:
21.86% (4 880.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDr 23
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDr 32
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDr 1.5K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

S-LIFE GOLD EA

本作は私が今までに研究し作成したEAです。

順張り型ナンピン方式です。

爆益型ですのでリスクはありますが、かなり稼げる仕組みにしてあります。

但し、このEAは２０万円で０．０１ロットを推奨しています。

これは２万円０．０１ロットでどこまで行くかチャレンジ用になります。


標準機能

・曜日毎に稼働時間を設定可能

  標準では以下の様に稼働します。

  月 09:00~27:59

  火/水/木 08:00~27:59

  金 08:00~16:59

・トレーリング機能

・ナンピン幅が自動で変化

・ロット倍率が自動で変化

・ゴトー日対応

他ではない独自のシステム

・唯一のシステム「逆ナンピン」システム実装

・多種多様な決済システム「多方向相殺」システム実装


今後はXMまたはHFMで口座を紐づけて稼働させるEAを配布する予定です。


No reviews
2026.01.13 10:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.13 10:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 10:15
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.13 10:15
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.13 10:15
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 10:15
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
