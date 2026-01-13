- Growth
Trades:
46
Profit Trades:
35 (76.08%)
Loss Trades:
11 (23.91%)
Best trade:
12.47 CHF
Worst trade:
-2.45 CHF
Gross Profit:
66.99 CHF (13 746 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13.47 CHF (3 912 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (36.52 CHF)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36.52 CHF (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
15.45%
Max deposit load:
113.66%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
46
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.75
Long Trades:
19 (41.30%)
Short Trades:
27 (58.70%)
Profit Factor:
4.97
Expected Payoff:
1.16 CHF
Average Profit:
1.91 CHF
Average Loss:
-1.22 CHF
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-8.76 CHF)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.76 CHF (7)
Algo trading:
60%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.30 CHF
Maximal:
9.30 CHF (7.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.21% (8.85 CHF)
By Equity:
12.75% (15.99 CHF)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.r
|35
|GER40
|8
|US30
|2
|US100
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.r
|54
|GER40
|1
|US30
|1
|US100
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.r
|4.2K
|GER40
|-200
|US30
|5.7K
|US100
|140
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +12.47 CHF
Worst trade: -2 CHF
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.52 CHF
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.76 CHF
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
