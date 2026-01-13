SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / FPMMCT
Thomas Gerd Kuenzel

FPMMCT

Thomas Gerd Kuenzel
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 54%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
46
Profit Trades:
35 (76.08%)
Loss Trades:
11 (23.91%)
Best trade:
12.47 CHF
Worst trade:
-2.45 CHF
Gross Profit:
66.99 CHF (13 746 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13.47 CHF (3 912 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (36.52 CHF)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36.52 CHF (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
15.45%
Max deposit load:
113.66%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
46
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.75
Long Trades:
19 (41.30%)
Short Trades:
27 (58.70%)
Profit Factor:
4.97
Expected Payoff:
1.16 CHF
Average Profit:
1.91 CHF
Average Loss:
-1.22 CHF
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-8.76 CHF)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.76 CHF (7)
Algo trading:
60%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.30 CHF
Maximal:
9.30 CHF (7.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.21% (8.85 CHF)
By Equity:
12.75% (15.99 CHF)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 35
GER40 8
US30 2
US100 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.r 54
GER40 1
US30 1
US100 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.r 4.2K
GER40 -200
US30 5.7K
US100 140
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12.47 CHF
Worst trade: -2 CHF
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.52 CHF
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.76 CHF

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 8
Microtrading Gold and Indices
No reviews
2026.01.13 10:29
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.13 10:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.13 10:15
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.13 10:15
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:500
2026.01.13 08:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 08:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.