SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Trade With Dre 500usd to 5000usd
Andree Joeventus

Trade With Dre 500usd to 5000usd

Andree Joeventus
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 150 USD per month
0%
JustMarkets-Live2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
0
Profit Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.00 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
0.00 USD
Gross Loss:
-0.36 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
5.74%
Max deposit load:
10.14%
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.00
Expected Payoff:
0.00 USD
Average Profit:
0.00 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.36 USD
Maximal:
0.36 USD (0.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.72% (9.52 USD)

Distribution

No data

  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.00 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 0
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "JustMarkets-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

instagram: @tradewithdre

tiktok: @trade.with.dre

No reviews
2026.01.13 08:13
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 08:13
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 08:13
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.13 08:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 08:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trade With Dre 500usd to 5000usd
150 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
552
USD
1
0%
0
0%
6%
0.00
0.00
USD
2%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.