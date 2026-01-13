- Growth
Trades:
28
Profit Trades:
25 (89.28%)
Loss Trades:
3 (10.71%)
Best trade:
72.49 USD
Worst trade:
-45.00 USD
Gross Profit:
486.93 USD (110 366 pips)
Gross Loss:
-103.02 USD (28 842 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (333.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
333.51 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.55
Trading activity:
96.29%
Max deposit load:
14.69%
Latest trade:
18 minutes ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
37 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.91
Long Trades:
8 (28.57%)
Short Trades:
20 (71.43%)
Profit Factor:
4.73
Expected Payoff:
13.71 USD
Average Profit:
19.48 USD
Average Loss:
-34.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-63.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-63.17 USD (2)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.66 USD
Maximal:
64.93 USD (15.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.86% (63.83 USD)
By Equity:
13.42% (96.69 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|28
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|385
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|82K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +72.49 USD
Worst trade: -45 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +333.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -63.17 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|12.19 × 4265
|
Opogroup-Server1
|15.63 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|21.07 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|21.80 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.19 × 32
30 USD per month
114%
0
0
USD
USD
721
USD
USD
1
0%
28
89%
96%
4.72
13.71
USD
USD
15%
1:500