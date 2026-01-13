SignalsSections
Syahdan Sugiarto Akrabi

Trader Engineer

0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 0%
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.16 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
0.16 USD (25 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (0.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.16 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
1.00%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.16 USD
Average Profit:
0.16 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY.pro 1
1
1
1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY.pro 0
1
1
1
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY.pro 25
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.16 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradingProInternational-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

2026.01.13 02:09
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.13 02:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.13 02:09
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.13 01:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 01:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 01:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.13 01:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 01:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
