Signals / MetaTrader 4 / RN COPILOT
Yulian Rusnadi

RN COPILOT

Yulian Rusnadi
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 55%
Exness-Real16
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
396
Profit Trades:
277 (69.94%)
Loss Trades:
119 (30.05%)
Best trade:
93.98 USD
Worst trade:
-99.16 USD
Gross Profit:
1 505.08 USD (461 309 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 250.86 USD (398 362 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (158.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
158.34 USD (36)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
14.02%
Max deposit load:
179.58%
Latest trade:
4 minutes ago
Trades per week:
398
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.36
Long Trades:
224 (56.57%)
Short Trades:
172 (43.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
0.64 USD
Average Profit:
5.43 USD
Average Loss:
-10.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-110.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-186.29 USD (4)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25.86 USD
Maximal:
186.29 USD (34.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.08% (186.29 USD)
By Equity:
56.40% (98.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 396
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 254
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 63K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +93.98 USD
Worst trade: -99 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 36
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +158.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -110.89 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real16" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 3
ECMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 15
STARTRADERFinancial-Live4
0.00 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 15
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 6
Axi-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real21
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 22
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real4
1.75 × 20
Exness-Real6
2.49 × 39
Exness-Real16
3.09 × 223
Exness-Real28
11.46 × 119
Exness-Real33
12.15 × 46
Exness-Real9
14.17 × 24
Exness-Real29
15.71 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live06
17.29 × 14
MidasFX-Live
17.80 × 5
OctaFX-Real10
18.00 × 2
JustMarkets-Live3
26.08 × 66
No reviews
2026.01.12 22:07
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 22:07
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.12 22:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 22:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 22:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.