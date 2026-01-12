- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
396
Profit Trades:
277 (69.94%)
Loss Trades:
119 (30.05%)
Best trade:
93.98 USD
Worst trade:
-99.16 USD
Gross Profit:
1 505.08 USD (461 309 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 250.86 USD (398 362 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (158.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
158.34 USD (36)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
14.02%
Max deposit load:
179.58%
Latest trade:
4 minutes ago
Trades per week:
398
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.36
Long Trades:
224 (56.57%)
Short Trades:
172 (43.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
0.64 USD
Average Profit:
5.43 USD
Average Loss:
-10.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-110.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-186.29 USD (4)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25.86 USD
Maximal:
186.29 USD (34.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.08% (186.29 USD)
By Equity:
56.40% (98.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|396
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|254
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|63K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
Best trade: +93.98 USD
Worst trade: -99 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 36
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +158.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -110.89 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real16" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 3
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 15
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live4
|0.00 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 15
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 6
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real21
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real4
|1.75 × 20
|
Exness-Real6
|2.49 × 39
|
Exness-Real16
|3.09 × 223
|
Exness-Real28
|11.46 × 119
|
Exness-Real33
|12.15 × 46
|
Exness-Real9
|14.17 × 24
|
Exness-Real29
|15.71 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|17.29 × 14
|
MidasFX-Live
|17.80 × 5
|
OctaFX-Real10
|18.00 × 2
|
JustMarkets-Live3
|26.08 × 66
