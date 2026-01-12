SignalsSections
Cristian Fernandez Montanuy

Cristian Fernandez Montanuy
0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
9 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
16.44 EUR
Worst trade:
0.00 EUR
Gross Profit:
58.77 EUR (867 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (58.77 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
58.77 EUR (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.18
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
8 (88.89%)
Short Trades:
1 (11.11%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
6.53 EUR
Average Profit:
6.53 EUR
Average Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 EUR (0)
Monthly growth:
0.66%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPNZD+ 3
EURGBP+ 1
AUDNZD+ 1
AUDCAD+ 1
GBPCAD+ 1
GBPJPY+ 1
CADJPY+ 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPNZD+ 19
EURGBP+ 0
AUDNZD+ 5
AUDCAD+ 9
GBPCAD+ 8
GBPJPY+ 7
CADJPY+ 19
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPNZD+ 202
EURGBP+ 24
AUDNZD+ 107
AUDCAD+ 132
GBPCAD+ 82
GBPJPY+ 159
CADJPY+ 161
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.44 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +58.77 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Carefully selected entries, in favor of the main trend, on pullbacks, with careful price averaging and careful risk management
No reviews
2026.01.12 20:05
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 3 days. This comprises 5% of days out of the 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 20:05
80% of trades performed within 2 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of the 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 20:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 20:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
