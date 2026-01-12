- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
9 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
16.44 EUR
Worst trade:
0.00 EUR
Gross Profit:
58.77 EUR (867 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (58.77 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
58.77 EUR (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.18
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
8 (88.89%)
Short Trades:
1 (11.11%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
6.53 EUR
Average Profit:
6.53 EUR
Average Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 EUR (0)
Monthly growth:
0.66%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPNZD+
|3
|EURGBP+
|1
|AUDNZD+
|1
|AUDCAD+
|1
|GBPCAD+
|1
|GBPJPY+
|1
|CADJPY+
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPNZD+
|19
|EURGBP+
|0
|AUDNZD+
|5
|AUDCAD+
|9
|GBPCAD+
|8
|GBPJPY+
|7
|CADJPY+
|19
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPNZD+
|202
|EURGBP+
|24
|AUDNZD+
|107
|AUDCAD+
|132
|GBPCAD+
|82
|GBPJPY+
|159
|CADJPY+
|161
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +16.44 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +58.77 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Carefully selected entries, in favor of the main trend, on pullbacks, with careful price averaging and careful risk management
No reviews