Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.14 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
0.14 USD (24 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.03 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (0.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.14 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
55.71%
Max deposit load:
2.72%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.50
Long Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.67
Expected Payoff:
0.14 USD
Average Profit:
0.14 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.02 USD
Maximal:
0.02 USD (0.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.54% (0.77 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURAUD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURAUD
|0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURAUD
|24
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +0.14 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.17 × 12
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.52 × 52
|
OANDA-Live-1
|4.79 × 14
|
BabilFinancial-LIVE
|5.00 × 1
|
StriforLLC-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|8.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro
|8.49 × 128
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|9.16 × 96
|
FBS-Real
|9.67 × 3
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|12.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|17.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|24.90 × 10
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
50
USD
USD
0
0%
1
100%
56%
4.66
0.14
USD
USD
2%
1:500