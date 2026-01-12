- Growth
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
Trades:
1 466
Profit Trades:
847 (57.77%)
Loss Trades:
619 (42.22%)
Best trade:
240.04 USD
Worst trade:
-117.66 USD
Gross Profit:
4 813.49 USD (220 195 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 384.59 USD (198 651 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
128 (431.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
431.73 USD (128)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
67
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.76
Long Trades:
838 (57.16%)
Short Trades:
628 (42.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
0.97 USD
Average Profit:
5.68 USD
Average Loss:
-5.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-57.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-214.53 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
265.69%
Annual Forecast:
3 223.66%
Algo trading:
4%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
31.40 USD
Maximal:
811.99 USD (59.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.96% (811.99 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.m
|1260
|US30.m
|58
|NAS100.m
|57
|GBPJPY
|44
|USOilSpot.m
|18
|EURUSD
|12
|GBPUSD
|8
|GBPAUD
|4
|EURJPY
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|XAUUSD
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|BTCUSD.m
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.m
|1.7K
|US30.m
|-93
|NAS100.m
|-160
|GBPJPY
|-88
|USOilSpot.m
|51
|EURUSD
|2
|GBPUSD
|27
|GBPAUD
|-8
|EURJPY
|0
|USDCHF
|-2
|XAUUSD
|-1
|CHFJPY
|-13
|BTCUSD.m
|-1
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.m
|40K
|US30.m
|-5.7K
|NAS100.m
|-11K
|GBPJPY
|-3.3K
|USOilSpot.m
|2.4K
|EURUSD
|-7
|GBPUSD
|510
|GBPAUD
|-160
|EURJPY
|-8
|USDCHF
|-130
|XAUUSD
|-65
|CHFJPY
|-995
|BTCUSD.m
|193
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +240.04 USD
Worst trade: -118 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 128
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +431.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -57.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AAAFx-FX-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.04 × 26
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.19 × 26
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.58 × 19
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.59 × 17
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.83 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.83 × 6
|
MocazFinancial-Live
|1.00 × 12
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
GlobePro-REAL
|1.00 × 16
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|3.22 × 90
|
SwissquoteLtd-Live
|3.67 × 12
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|3.84 × 19
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|5.76 × 226
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|6.00 × 4
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|6.71 × 14
|
XMGlobal-Real 41
|6.75 × 12
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|6.91 × 81
|
BDSwissGlobal-Real01
|9.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-6
|20.00 × 1
I’ve been trading for over 15 years and specialize mainly in gold trading. My strategy is based on the daily/weekly trend and I typically take short trades that usually last a few hours. Trading is done manually, and I achieve above-average returns. For the launch, the price will be $45 per month for the next two months.
