Eliezer Keinan

Eliezer keinan

Eliezer Keinan
0 reviews
104 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 53%
AAAFx-FX-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 466
Profit Trades:
847 (57.77%)
Loss Trades:
619 (42.22%)
Best trade:
240.04 USD
Worst trade:
-117.66 USD
Gross Profit:
4 813.49 USD (220 195 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 384.59 USD (198 651 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
128 (431.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
431.73 USD (128)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
67
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.76
Long Trades:
838 (57.16%)
Short Trades:
628 (42.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
0.97 USD
Average Profit:
5.68 USD
Average Loss:
-5.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-57.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-214.53 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
265.69%
Annual Forecast:
3 223.66%
Algo trading:
4%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
31.40 USD
Maximal:
811.99 USD (59.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.96% (811.99 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.m 1260
US30.m 58
NAS100.m 57
GBPJPY 44
USOilSpot.m 18
EURUSD 12
GBPUSD 8
GBPAUD 4
EURJPY 1
USDCHF 1
XAUUSD 1
CHFJPY 1
BTCUSD.m 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.m 1.7K
US30.m -93
NAS100.m -160
GBPJPY -88
USOilSpot.m 51
EURUSD 2
GBPUSD 27
GBPAUD -8
EURJPY 0
USDCHF -2
XAUUSD -1
CHFJPY -13
BTCUSD.m -1
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.m 40K
US30.m -5.7K
NAS100.m -11K
GBPJPY -3.3K
USOilSpot.m 2.4K
EURUSD -7
GBPUSD 510
GBPAUD -160
EURJPY -8
USDCHF -130
XAUUSD -65
CHFJPY -995
BTCUSD.m 193
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AAAFx-FX-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.04 × 26
ICMarkets-Live16
0.19 × 26
Tickmill-Live09
0.58 × 19
Coinexx-Live
0.59 × 17
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.83 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.83 × 6
MocazFinancial-Live
1.00 × 12
ScopeMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
GlobePro-REAL
1.00 × 16
FXChoice-Pro Live
3.22 × 90
SwissquoteLtd-Live
3.67 × 12
Pepperstone-Edge05
3.84 × 19
FxPro.com-Real05
5.76 × 226
ICMarketsSC-Live24
6.00 × 4
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
6.71 × 14
XMGlobal-Real 41
6.75 × 12
EightcapLtd-Real-4
6.91 × 81
BDSwissGlobal-Real01
9.00 × 1
FBS-Real-6
20.00 × 1
1 more...
I’ve been trading for over 15 years and specialize mainly in gold trading. My strategy is based on the daily/weekly trend and I typically take short trades that usually last a few hours. Trading is done manually, and I achieve above-average returns. For the launch, the price will be $45 per month for the next two months.


No reviews
2026.01.12 13:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.14% of days out of 725 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 13:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 13:58
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
