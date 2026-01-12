- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
10 (71.42%)
Loss Trades:
4 (28.57%)
Best trade:
60.99 USD
Worst trade:
-77.89 USD
Gross Profit:
96.87 USD (31 975 pips)
Gross Loss:
-115.73 USD (27 766 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (18.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
62.30 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
97.03%
Max deposit load:
91.01%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
50 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.24
Long Trades:
12 (85.71%)
Short Trades:
2 (14.29%)
Profit Factor:
0.84
Expected Payoff:
-1.35 USD
Average Profit:
9.69 USD
Average Loss:
-28.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-30.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-77.89 USD (1)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
59.08 USD
Maximal:
77.89 USD (35.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.34% (77.89 USD)
By Equity:
10.97% (24.17 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-19
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.2K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +60.99 USD
Worst trade: -78 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.77 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 11
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|12.30 × 642
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2

Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-9%
0
0
USD
USD
183
USD
USD
1
0%
14
71%
97%
0.83
-1.35
USD
USD
35%
1:200