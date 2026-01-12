SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Mastery
Boris Sedlar

Gold Mastery

Boris Sedlar
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 67%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
15 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
33.74 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
332.85 USD (33 411 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (332.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
332.85 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.33
Trading activity:
83.58%
Max deposit load:
31.14%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
14 (93.33%)
Short Trades:
1 (6.67%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
22.19 USD
Average Profit:
22.19 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
13.09% (72.99 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 15
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 333
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 33K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +33.74 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +332.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

No reviews
2026.01.12 14:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 14:04
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.12 14:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 11:56
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 11:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 11:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
