- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
15 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
33.74 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
332.85 USD (33 411 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (332.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
332.85 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.33
Trading activity:
83.58%
Max deposit load:
31.14%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
14 (93.33%)
Short Trades:
1 (6.67%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
22.19 USD
Average Profit:
22.19 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
13.09% (72.99 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|15
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|333
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|33K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +33.74 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +332.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 10
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|0.50 × 10
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.53 × 345
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.96 × 26
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.40 × 5
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|1.53 × 17
|
RoboForex-Prime
|2.61 × 3275
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|3.79 × 19
|
CMCMarkets1-Europe
|4.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|4.67 × 12
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|5.60 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|6.63 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|6.69 × 16
|
OctaFX-Real
|7.69 × 52
|
Tickmill-Live08
|7.91 × 65
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|8.76 × 255
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|9.10 × 87
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|9.78 × 291
|
XMGlobal-Real 8
|13.75 × 560
|
XMGlobal-Real 18
|14.88 × 1663
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|16.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|17.09 × 64
|
XBTFX-Real
|18.15 × 97
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
67%
0
0
USD
USD
833
USD
USD
1
0%
15
100%
84%
n/a
22.19
USD
USD
13%
1:300