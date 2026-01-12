- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
16 (94.11%)
Loss Trades:
1 (5.88%)
Best trade:
6.25 USD
Worst trade:
-10.68 USD
Gross Profit:
37.05 USD (3 759 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11.52 USD (1 064 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (33.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
33.87 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.46
Trading activity:
47.95%
Max deposit load:
85.37%
Latest trade:
27 minutes ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.36
Long Trades:
16 (94.12%)
Short Trades:
1 (5.88%)
Profit Factor:
3.22
Expected Payoff:
1.50 USD
Average Profit:
2.32 USD
Average Loss:
-11.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-10.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.68 USD (1)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.70 USD
Maximal:
10.80 USD (5.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.28% (10.72 USD)
By Equity:
27.98% (63.12 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|17
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|26
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.7K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.25 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.68 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.10 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.66 × 29522
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.81 × 192
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
USD
220
USD
USD
1
0%
17
94%
48%
3.21
1.50
USD
USD
28%
1:100