- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
74
Profit Trades:
15 (20.27%)
Loss Trades:
59 (79.73%)
Best trade:
379.00 USD
Worst trade:
-107.50 USD
Gross Profit:
1 062.40 USD (2 495 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 938.35 USD (6 859 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (503.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
503.40 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.17
Trading activity:
65.48%
Max deposit load:
106.31%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
74
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.75
Long Trades:
4 (5.41%)
Short Trades:
70 (94.59%)
Profit Factor:
0.36
Expected Payoff:
-25.35 USD
Average Profit:
70.83 USD
Average Loss:
-49.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
27 (-1 440.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 440.10 USD (27)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 379.35 USD
Maximal:
2 499.10 USD (77.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
77.04% (2 499.10 USD)
By Equity:
4.18% (46.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDr
|74
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDr
|-1.9K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDr
|-4.4K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +379.00 USD
Worst trade: -108 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 27
Maximal consecutive profit: +503.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 440.10 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsGlobal-Live8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews