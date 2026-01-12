SignalsSections
Tony Sanjaya

BLESSED BY GOD

Tony Sanjaya
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 -60%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live8
1:2000
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
74
Profit Trades:
15 (20.27%)
Loss Trades:
59 (79.73%)
Best trade:
379.00 USD
Worst trade:
-107.50 USD
Gross Profit:
1 062.40 USD (2 495 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 938.35 USD (6 859 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (503.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
503.40 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.17
Trading activity:
65.48%
Max deposit load:
106.31%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
74
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.75
Long Trades:
4 (5.41%)
Short Trades:
70 (94.59%)
Profit Factor:
0.36
Expected Payoff:
-25.35 USD
Average Profit:
70.83 USD
Average Loss:
-49.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
27 (-1 440.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 440.10 USD (27)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 379.35 USD
Maximal:
2 499.10 USD (77.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
77.04% (2 499.10 USD)
By Equity:
4.18% (46.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDr 74
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDr -1.9K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDr -4.4K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsGlobal-Live8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No reviews
2026.01.12 09:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 09:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.12 09:21
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2026.01.12 09:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.12 09:21
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.12 08:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 08:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.12 08:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.12 07:21
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 07:21
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 07:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 07:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
