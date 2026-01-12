- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
147
Profit Trades:
116 (78.91%)
Loss Trades:
31 (21.09%)
Best trade:
26.52 USD
Worst trade:
-59.29 USD
Gross Profit:
237.05 USD (24 112 pips)
Gross Loss:
-274.39 USD (26 701 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (33.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
33.41 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
34.17%
Max deposit load:
45.96%
Latest trade:
38 minutes ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.45
Long Trades:
54 (36.73%)
Short Trades:
93 (63.27%)
Profit Factor:
0.86
Expected Payoff:
-0.25 USD
Average Profit:
2.04 USD
Average Loss:
-8.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-39.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-59.29 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-74.24%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
46.85 USD
Maximal:
83.16 USD (101.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
81.12% (83.16 USD)
By Equity:
3.44% (7.10 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|147
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-37
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-2.6K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +26.52 USD
Worst trade: -59 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -39.40 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.10 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.66 × 29516
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.82 × 17
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-71%
0
0
USD
USD
10
USD
USD
12
0%
147
78%
34%
0.86
-0.25
USD
USD
81%
1:100