Dwi Tjahjono

GOLDANGEL 200

Dwi Tjahjono
0 reviews
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -71%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
147
Profit Trades:
116 (78.91%)
Loss Trades:
31 (21.09%)
Best trade:
26.52 USD
Worst trade:
-59.29 USD
Gross Profit:
237.05 USD (24 112 pips)
Gross Loss:
-274.39 USD (26 701 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (33.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
33.41 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
34.17%
Max deposit load:
45.96%
Latest trade:
38 minutes ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.45
Long Trades:
54 (36.73%)
Short Trades:
93 (63.27%)
Profit Factor:
0.86
Expected Payoff:
-0.25 USD
Average Profit:
2.04 USD
Average Loss:
-8.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-39.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-59.29 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-74.24%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
46.85 USD
Maximal:
83.16 USD (101.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
81.12% (83.16 USD)
By Equity:
3.44% (7.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 147
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -37
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -2.6K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +26.52 USD
Worst trade: -59 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -39.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.10 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.66 × 29516
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
Exness-MT5Real17
2.82 × 17
94 more...
No reviews
2026.01.12 07:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.12 07:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 3 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of the 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 07:21
80% of trades performed within 2 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of the 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 07:21
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.12 05:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 75 days
